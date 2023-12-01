Anderson man charged with murder in failed robbery attempt

Dec. 1—ANDERSON — An 18-year-old Anderson man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old teenager in a robbery attempt.

Donavan Harris was arrested Thursday by Anderson police on charges of murder, dealing in a narcotic drug, attempted armed robbery and criminal confinement.

On Nov. 24, Julian Craig, 15, was taken to St. Vincent Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead.

According to a probable cause affidavit, it is alleged that Harris and Craig had met O'Terreyon Johnson outside a residence in the 1100 block of West 15th Street.

Harris asked Johnson to get into the front seat of the vehicle, locked the door and said "run that," a slang expression used when taking possession by force, according to a press release from the Madison County Prosecutor's Office.

The court document states that Craig, who was lying in the back seat, sat up, cocked his gun and pointed it at Johnson.

A gunfight started with Craig firing four shots and Johnson firing once, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Johnson reportedly dropped his gun in the vehicle and ran from the scene. The probable cause affidavit states that Craig continued to fire at Johnson after he exited the car. Police say they found two bullet holes in the vicinity.

Johnson told a relative that "they just tried to rob and kill me."

Harris told officers, reportedly, during an interview that Craig had told him to stop on West 15th Street so that they could find Johnson.

Craig suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and Harris drove him to the hospital.

A search warrant was executed at Harris' residence, where 25 grams of fentanyl were found, police say.

State law provides that when a person is killed during a crime, those involved in the commission of the crime can be charged with murder.

Johnson was charged Friday with a misdemeanor count of unlawful carrying a handgun.

