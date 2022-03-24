Anderson man charged with murder returned from Massachusetts

Mar. 24—ANDERSON — The Anderson man charged with the murder of Andrea Aguirre was returned to the Madison County jail on Wednesday.

Alexander Miranda Ortiz, 26, 2900 block of East Fifth Street, was arrested in December by Massachusetts State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service.

He was found sleeping inside a vehicle in a rest area in Massachusetts in the car owned by Aquirre.

He waived extradition and returned to Madison County on the murder charge.

Ortiz will have his initial court hearing Friday when an interpreter is available. It was continued on Thursday.

Andrea Aquirre was found dead inside her residence in the 800 block of West Third Street by her husband Dec. 20.

An autopsy showed that Aguirre was stabbed in the face seven times.

The probable cause affidavit states Aguirre's brother Diego named Ortiz as his sister's boyfriend.

Diego Aguirre said his sister had been dating Ortiz since August and that most of her family hadn't met him.

Anderson police investigators learned there was an active video camera pointed toward the back door and driveway of Aguirre's residence.

Police reviewed the video footage provided by a neighbor, who said Ortiz's car was frequently parked in front of the garage door.

The video showed Ortiz backing into the driveway at 4:04 p.m. Dec. 20 and using a key to enter the house, according to the court document. Aguirre arrived home at 6:18 p.m. and, along with Oritz, left the residence. At 6:40 p.m. they returned, unloaded groceries, and Aguirre is seen carrying a small child.

Ortiz is observed 10 minutes later setting out trash cans along the street. He is later observed leaving the residence at 1:04 a.m. Dec. 21.

The camera shows that at about 7 p.m. on Dec. 21, Aguirre's estranged husband, Juan Avina, arrived and entered the house, where he found Aguirre unconscious and covered in blood. He called 911.

Court documents state phone records obtained by the U.S. Marshals Service showed that from Nov. 23 to Dec. 20, there were 170 calls between Ortiz and Aguirre.

Phone records show that Ortiz left the Anderson area after leaving Aguirre's residence and traveled to Boston. He made several phone calls to people living in the Boston area. Framingham is about 23 miles from Boston.

