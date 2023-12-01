Anderson man charged with murder after shooting kills teen accomplice during attempted robbery
Five of the top 18 teams have fallen to unranked opponents since Friday.
Who doesn't love a good big man touchdown?
The Tesla Cybertruck is finally here, or at least a few of them are. Let's get into the issues and questions raised by production trucks just delivered.
Martin O'Malley appears set to take the helm at the Social Security Administration in the coming weeks. He said his focus will be on improving customer service.
Hill allegedly assaulted his older brother.
Can kids drink coffee? Here's what doctors say about letting your little one sip your latte.
"A good majority of the public confused us as the original singers of the jingle," Boyz II Men tell Yahoo.
"You don't know me," the voice declares, "but I know you."
With more than 10,000 five-star reviews, this (literal) powerhouse has a serious army of fans.
A new report by the Financial Times says X will now turn to small and medium-sized advertisers to shore up revenue after the company's owner Elon Musk alienated big brands fleeing X over antisemitic content by telling them they could go fuck themselves during an interview at the New York Times DealBook Summit earlier this week. Speaking at the event, Musk told interviewer Andrew Ross Sorkin "What this advertising boycott is going to do is it's going to kill the company," he said with a small nod to the audience. "And what the whole world will know is that those advertisers killed the company and we will document it in great detail."
Cuban joining forces with the Adelson family creates an uncomfortable situation all the way around.
Researchers discovered that generating an image using artificial intelligence has a carbon footprint equivalent to charging a smartphone.
The two current co-favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII will meet Sunday in Philadelphia, and San Francisco's quarterback situation isn't the only thing that will be different from January's Eagles beatdown.
Reginald Hudlin says they're competing with "at least 30" new holiday films as he reunites with famed "Boomerang" star.
Looking at what cars and SUVs you could get in 1995 for the equivalent of today's $48,000 average new car price.
Sooo many gift ideas here — and Stephen King's latest is nearly 50% off.
Photographer Prince Gyasi says he handpicked all his models, including Naomi Campbell.
The 34-year-old is accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.
Last week we didn’t publish a Chain Reaction newsletter, thanks to Thanksgiving. For this week’s episode, Jacquelyn interviewed Optimism’s CEO and co-founder Jing Wang and chief growth officer Ryan Wyatt. Optimism is an Ethereum-focused layer-2 blockchain that focuses on scaling and speed, while also lowering costs for users.
US Senators Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and John Kennedy (R-LA) introduced a bipartisan bill Wednesday to end involuntary facial recognition screening at airports. The legislation would block the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) from continuing or expanding its facial recognition tech program.