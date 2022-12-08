Anderson man charged with murder in stabbing death of his wife

Dec. 8—ANDERSON — Curtis Williams Sr. is charged with the murder of his wife after he told investigators she was cheating on hm.

Williams, 61, 2900 block of West 11th Street, was charged Tuesday in the stabbing of his wife, Claudette, 51, in the neck with a pocket knife.

"I lost my head, man," he told investigators. "I have destroyed my life."

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson Police Department detective Travis Thompson, Williams called dispatch at 10:04 a.m. and said he killed his wife.

Williams was interviewed by investigators at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Hospital while being treated for a cut on his left arm.

Williams told investigators he didn't return home Monday night and when he returned Tuesday morning, found his wife with another man in the bedroom and alleged Claudette was cheating on him.

Williams said he chased the man from his house and claimed Claudette stabbed him with a kitchen knife.

"She tried to stop me from getting him, and cut me, and I cut her back," Williams said. "I killed her, it was unacceptable. I accepted nothing less than death."

Williams told Thompson he didn't know how many times he stabbed his wife.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators found Claudette holding a kitchen knife in her right hand, but according to the report, blood droplets on the knife were not consistent with being used to cut someone.

"It appears the blue handled kitchen knife was placed in Claudette's hand after her death in order to stage the scene," Thompson wrote in the court document. "I believe that the injury to Curtis Williams Sr. was a self-inflicted wound in order to establish a self-defense claim or to commit suicide."

