Anderson man charged with performing sexual conduct in view of minor

Sep. 20—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been arrested on charges that he exposed himself to two girls under the age of 10.

Brian L. Smith, 39, 1800 block of Crystal Street, was arrested Tuesday by Anderson police officer Matthew Kopp on felony charges of child solicitation and performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor.

If convicted, Smith faces a possible prison sentence of 18 months to 8 1/2 years.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Smith allegedly exposed himself to an 8-year-old girl.

During a Kids Talk forensic interview the girl said the incidents with Smith took place between 10 and 30 times.

The girl said Smith made her "pinky promise" not to tell anyone, but didn't indicate what would happen if she did tell her mother.

The 6-year-old girl said Smith exposed himself several times.

Despite efforts by Kopp no statement was obtained from Smith.

