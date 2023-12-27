Anderson man charged with possession of child pornography

Dec. 27—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been arrested on charges of child solicitation and possession of pornography.

Anthony Ray Christy, 55, 2000 block of West 25th Street, was arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Tyler Mitchell, a member of the Westfield Police Department, he received a report in September from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Christy, a registered sex offender, was looking for 14-year-old children in an internet chat room.

The court document states that Christy is chatting with what he believed to be a high school freshman, asking if she was a virgin and saying that he hadn't had sex in 16 years.

Detective Mitchell also found another website where Christy posted and had a conversation with a member of a "predator catcher" group claiming to be a 15-year-old girl.

Detectives went to Christy's residence on Dec. 4 and he admitted to using the websites, but not for six months.

He admitted to receiving a photo of a 15-year-old girl and admitted to chatting with the girl.

Christy said his sexual interest in children was the "monster" inside him.

A search of two cellphones found 50 instances in which Christy was visiting the websites.

The search of the cellphone found three photos of children under the age of 12 involved in sexual activities.

