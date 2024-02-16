Anderson man charged with possession of child pornography

Feb. 16—ANDERSON — Brent Eastman, 50, 1100 block of Woodside Drive, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of child pornography with aggravating factors and two counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by detective Anthony Klettheimer, he received three tips from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children that contained several images of child pornography.

A search warrant was obtained in December 2021 and electronic devices were seized.

The court document states that Eastman's laptop computer contained 240 images of child sexual abuse, a video and 41 images depicting child bondage.

All the images were of children under the age of 12.

