Anderson man charged with rape and strangulation

Jan. 10—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been arrested on charges of rape, domestic battery and strangulation.

Trevon Lee Chapman, 28, 1600 block of Nichol Avenue, was arrested by Anderson police on a warrant issued in July.

Chapman is charged with felony counts of rape, confinement, strangulation, residential entry and misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy and domestic battery.

A second incident took place on Dec. 7.

Chapman is being detained at the Madison County jail on a full cash bond of $20,000.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on July 19 a woman had just gotten out of the shower when she heard Chapman's voice.

The woman told Detective Scott Sanderson that the front door to her apartment was locked and a sliding glass door was secured by a metal rod.

She told Sanderson she has several no contact orders against Chapman and that he has broken into her apartment several times through the sliding glass door.

The woman was attempting to leave with her son and Chapman grabbed her by the neck and started hitting her in the face.

The woman said she was confined in the apartment by Chapman for the next 20 hours and he hit her in the face approximately 50 times.

Chapman strangled her several times, she told police, once causing her to pass out briefly, and sexually assaulted her twice.

He left the residence when the woman's relatives arrived and police were called.

