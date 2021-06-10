Anderson man charged in robberies

Jun. 10—ANDERSON — An emailed photo and a pair of dirty sweatpants helped the Anderson Police Department link a bank robbery to an attempted robbery of a local business.

Jonathan Joseph Hayes, 24, is charged with Level 3 felony armed robbery and Level 5 felony robbery. He was out on bond awaiting trial on a Level 3 felony armed robbery when police say he committed the new charges.

During his initial hearing Wednesday, Hayes responded politely to Magistrate Kevin Eads' questions. His 6-foot, 7-inch frame filled the video screen during the hearing.

Dressed in a green striped uniform, Hayes squinted at the camera and said he is self-employed and owns a landscaping business.

He said his income, however, is nonexistent since COVID-19 restrictions were put into place.

"Business is not very good," Hayes said. "Since COVID I haven't gotten any."

Anderson police investigated the bank robbery at Old National Bank, 219 S. Scatterfield Road, on May 29, and the attempted robbery at Check Into Cash, 1035 S. Scatterfield Road, on June 7.

Photos of the suspect in the Check Into Cash attempted robbery were emailed to members of the Police Department in an attempt to identify the man, according to an affidavit of probable cause by APD officer Josh Senseney.

Two officers said the photos resembled Hayes and he was brought into the police station for questioning after a traffic stop on Tuesday, according to the affidavit.

Detectives questioned Hayes about the attempted robbery and showed him photos taken from surveillance video. Hayes denied being the person in the photos.

A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle Hayes was driving during the traffic stop and for his residence. While searching a bedroom, Senseney said he found a pair of sweatpants with a neon yellow stripe with blue squares on the legs.

The unusually marked pants matched a pair worn by the person who robbed Old National Bank, according to the affidavit.

Senseney wrote in his affidavit that the bank robber was described as 6 feet 5 inches to 6 feet 7 inches tall.

Hayes' bond was set at $20,000 full cash. Eads cited a prior criminal history, a prior conviction and the nature of the offense committed as reasons for the full cash bond.

