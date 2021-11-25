Anderson man charged with sexual battery and voyeurism

Nov. 25—ANDERSON — A 23-year-old Anderson man has been charged with four felony counts of sexual battery.

Ellis Munger was arrested by the Madison County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday on four counts of Level 6 sexual battery, a Level 6 felony charge of voyeurism and invasion of privacy as a Class A misdemeanor.

Munger was released from the Madison County jail after posting a $5,000 bond.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a woman told investigators the incidents started in November 2020 and the couple lived together starting in May 2020.

The court document states the woman found video on Munger's cellphone taken through a skylight after he climbed on the roof.

The video showed the woman nude and preparing to take a shower that was recorded on Nov. 2, 2020.

A family member of Munger told the woman the video was made to scare her, but he made no noises during the recording.

The woman told investigators that several times she would wake up and found Munger with his hands inside her pants and performing a sex act.

Munger in August told police he was in California at the time and didn't know when he would return to be interviewed by investigators.

He was interviewed by police in September stating he wished the relationship "hadn't ended so poorly and didn't want to get a protective order against the woman, but wanted "to protect his property".

The woman has since moved to Texas and provided investigators with several emails from Munger sent from an Ivy Tech email address, where he was a student.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.