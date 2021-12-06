Anderson man charged with strangulation and battery

Dec. 6—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been arrested on several felony charges of battery and strangulation.

Isaac Allen Drake, 24, 500 block of West 2nd Street, Anderson, was arrested by Anderson police on Sunday on felony charges of battery, strangulation, criminal confinement and a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Anderson police were dispatched to Community Hospital in reference to a domestic battery.

The woman told police she was battered by Drake when she attempted to leave his residence following a verbal argument.

She said Drake began to slam her around, breaking her cellphone in the process, and preventing her from leaving the residence.

According to the affidavit, Drake put her on a bed and grabbed her by the neck and strangled her to the point of unconsciousness.

The woman said she didn't remember much after being strangled but remembers eventually getting to her mother's house.

Officers observed that the woman had bruising and swelling to one of her eyes and to both knees. She also had a visible scratch and discoloration to the neck area and a broken nose.

During an interview with police, Drake said his girlfriend was high on Xanax and she grabbed him and they fell to the floor.

Drake said he didn't know how the woman got a black eye.

Drake's mother, Meranda Turner, said she was at the residence at the time and heard Drake call for her, but that she didn't know what happened before she entered the room where Drake and his girlfriend were.

Turner gave the girlfriend a ride to her mother's house, according to the affidavit.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.