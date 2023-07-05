Anderson man charged with two counts of child molesting

Jul. 5—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been arrested on the highest felony level charge of child molesting.

Tyler J. Knotts, 35, 2900 block of East Cross Street was arrested by Anderson police on two felony counts of child molesting involving a 4-year-old girl.

Knotts is facing a possible prison sentence of 20 to 40 years if convicted on the more serious felony charge.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by officer Matthew Kopp, the girl's mother took her to Community Hospital Anderson because the girl was complaining of pain in her genital area.

During an interview with a sexual assault nurse the girl said the fondling had taken place at least four times.

While the girl and mother were at the hospital, Knotts attempted to reach the girl's mother 23 times by cellphone.

At a Kids Talk forensic interview, the girl said Knotts told her not to tell anyone.

The girl's mother during an interview said that Knotts had been sending messages and exchanging photographs with a 15-year-old girl.

Following the Kids Talk interview, dispatch received a telephone call from Knotts that someone was breaking into his residence.

Knotts told investigators that he called the Department of Child Services because of the allegations against him.

Knotts told police that the girl's mother was not happy with him over a trip she made to Florida.

He denied the allegations against him.

