Anderson man charged with two counts of child molesting

Ken de la Bastide, The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Ind.


Mar. 1—ANDERSON — A 35-year-old Anderson man has been arrested on suspicion of child molesting.

Robert Williams, 1600 block of Walnut Street, was taken into custody Saturday on a felony Level 1 charge and a Level 4 charge of child molesting.

During his initial court appearance on Monday, Criminal Magistrate Kevin Eads set bond at $35,000 full cash.

"Is there any way to reduce my bond?" Williams asked.

Eads said there wasn't a way at this time and also appointed a public defender for Williams.

Williams said the charges date from Jan. 1, 2015, to Dec. 31, 2018, and that the mother of the two children was incarcerated.

Eads told Williams any statements could be used against him in court and said he could answer questions.

Two no-contact orders were issued to keep Williams from having contact with the children.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson Police Department Detective Clifford Cole, the two children, a boy and girl under the age of 14, said during a Kids Talk interview that Williams had fondled them.

The boy said it took place while he was swimming and that when he went to the bathroom, Williams entered the room and touched him.

The girl said she was in a bedroom when Williams touched her, according to the affidavit.

Both children said they didn't tell their mother, but several months later told other relatives.

Williams refused to be interviewed by Cole in November.

If he's convicted, a Level 1 felony charge carries a possible prison sentence of 20 to 40 years and a Level 4 felony conviction carries a possible sentence of two to 12 years.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.

