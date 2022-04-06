Anderson man convicted on 1 of 2 molesting charges

Apr. 6—ANDERSON — A Madison Circuit Court Division 3 jury found an Anderson man guilty of a Level 1 felony of child molesting Tuesday evening.

Jason M. Weaver, 39, 1300 block of Pearl Street, had faced two felony counts of sexual conduct with a girl between the ages of 8 and 12. The Level 1 felony is the most serious kind.

The jury found him not guilty of a Class A felony, which is an older designation that's equivalent to a Level 1 felony now.

Jurors deliberated for nearly three hours Tuesday evening before reaching its verdicts.

Judge Andrew Hopper set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. April 27.

During the trial, the now-17-year-old girl fought back tears, answered in a soft voice and at times seemed hesitant to testify about what took place.

While being questioned by Deputy Prosecutor Dan Kopp, the girl said Weaver starting performing sexual actions when she was 8.

She said Weaver performed sex acts on her several times at the house of one of his friends.

The girl said Weaver threatened her and warned her not to tell anyone. She testified she told at least two people before the police investigation started in 2019.

During questioning by defense attorney Cody Cogswell, Weaver said he was never alone with the girl during the time the alleged incidents took place.

He also testified that he never took the girl to a friend's house.

When Cogswell asked Weaver if he ever had the opportunity to touch the girl, Weaver said, "No."

In response to questioning by Kopp about the girl's testimony, Weaver said that the allegations were all made up.

Kopp replied, "It was all made up? ... Don't you think the jury is going to see through that?"

During two 2019 interviews at Kids Talk, the girl (then 15) said Weaver started touching her when she was 8, according to the probable cause affidavit.

She said the incidents took place when Weaver was drinking or on drugs and included fondling her breasts and genitals and Weaver forcing her to touch him in a sexual manner.

Weaver was arrested in February 2020. When Anderson police questioned him, Weaver denied the allegations.

He said the girl was either looking for attention or that her foster parents were putting "this stuff into her head."

"He denied everything but said he did not have the best memory on stuff in his life," a court document stated.

Weaver also has a pending felony charge of domestic battery in Judge Hopper's court.

He has convictions for possession of methamphetamine and a controlled substance, receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.