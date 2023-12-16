Anderson man convicted of aggravated battery

Dec. 16—ANDERSON — A Madison Circuit Court Division 1 jury has found Hames Gosha guilty of a felony charge of aggravated battery.

The jury deliberated for 90 minutes before returning the guilty verdict. The state's case was presented by deputy prosecutors Alex Echeverria and Jen Haley.

Judge Angela Warner Sims set sentencing for Jan. 16. Gosha, 50, faces a maximum sentence of six years.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on Oct. 22, 2021, Anderson police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Walton Street.

Officers discovered Mark Tulowitzky lying on a couch with apparent severe trauma to the head. Tulowitzky told police he was battered by a man who lived next door.

Tulowitzky was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital where his injuries were reported as an open skull fracture, orbital fracture, fracture of nasal bones and a subdural hemorrhage.

Tulowitzky said during the day he was attacked he found Gosha stealing electricity from his residence with an extension cord and an argument took place.

Gosha told police he had known Tulowitzky for some time and they helped each other out at times.

He said he stayed at a neighboring residence in an SUV and was using the extension cord to charge a cellphone.

Gosha said Tulowitzky started yelling at him and reached behind his back, making Gosha believe he was reaching for a weapon.

He said he then struck Tulowitzky in the face, and he remembered grabbing a log and hitting Tulowitzky in the chest.

Gosha said he didn't see a weapon at the time.

When asked how many times he struck Tulowitzky, Gosha said he didn't remember because he "blacked out."

