Anderson man convicted on child molesting charges

Aug. 25—ANDERSON — A Madison Circuit Court Division 4 jury has found an Anderson man guilty on two felony counts of child molesting.

The jury deliberated for two hours Thursday before returning the guilty verdict against Robert Williams, 37, 1600 block of Walnut Street.

Judge David Happe set sentencing for Sept. 20. Williams is facing a maximum sentence of 62 years.

The state's case was presented by Deputy Prosecutors Samatha Green and Kady Coulin.

Williams was arrested in 2020 on two felony counts of child molesting.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson Police Department detective Cliff Cole, during a Kids Talk interview, the child said Williams fondled him in 2017.

A second allegation against Williams is that he fondled a girl in his care.

Williams declined to be interviewed by investigators.

Williams' first trial ended in a mistrial when Judge Happe granted a motion to Green.

The mistrial was granted after defense attorney Tony Sisson violated a prior evidentiary ruling for a second time during the first trial.

Sisson asked Williams whether the children involved in the case ever made other sexual abuse allegations against him; Williams responded, "yes."

The judge had ruled earlier that certain testimony wasn't allowed in the trial. During the state's case, Judge Happe had cautioned defense attorney Sisson after he asked a similar question of another witness.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.