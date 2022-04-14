Anderson man convicted of murder in 2019 shooting at apartment complex

An Anderson man was convicted Thursday of murder and a weapons offense for a 2019 shooting at an apartment complex.

Keland Alexander Hailey was sentenced to 50 years by Circuit Court Judge Lawton McIntosh for the murder offense, according to a statement from the 10th Judicial Circuit.

Hailey came into an Allison Square Apartment unit and shot Korey Harrison on Nov. 11, 2019, killing him, according to the statement. He was arrested in North Carolina following the shooting.

Evidence included two eyewitnesses to the shooting and surveillance footage that placed Hailey in the area at the time, prosecutors said.

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: Anderson man convicted of murder in 2019 apartment shooting