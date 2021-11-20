Anderson man died Friday evening following stabbing during domestic altercation

The Anderson County Coroner is investigating the death of a 49-year-old man who sustained a knife wound Friday.

The Chief Deputy Coroner identified the man as Carlton Sherman of Anderson.

The death has been ruled a homicide and a preliminary investigation shows Sherman was the involved in a domestic altercation, the coroners' office alleges.

The Anderson Sherriff's Office alleges the stab wound that resulted in Sherman's death followed a fight between neighbors on Jones Street where both parties involved went to the hospital for injuries.

Detectives have detained the suspect and charges are pending, according to the sheriff's office.

The homicide remains under investigation by the Anderson County Sherriff's Office and the Anderson County Office of the Coroner, according to a news release. An autopsy is to be completed Monday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: Anderson man was fatally stabbed on Friday evening, charges pending