Update: Anderson man dies in APD officer-involved shooting

Mar. 24—ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is investigating a police action shooting that resulted in the death of a 60-year-old man who was reportedly firing a weapon along a busy city street.

The incident took place at approximately 5:51 p.m. Tuesday when numerous callers contacted 911 that a man was in the 100 block of West 29th Street firing a gun.

The investigation is continuing.

Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott identified the deceased man as Silas Myers, 60, 100 block of West 29th Street, Anderson.

Myers died of a gunshot wound at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson, according to Abbott.

A check of the Indiana Supreme Court My Case website showed no records for Myers.

According to APD, the initial officer responding arrived as shots were being fired.

"Multiple witnesses reported that the suspect pointed the firearm at the officer," Assistant Chief Mike Lee said. "The witnesses reported that the officer ordered the suspect to drop the gun several times but refused to comply."

Lee said there was an exchange of gunfire, the suspect was injured and transported to the local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officer was uninjured.

The stretch of 29th Street is heavily traveled with the Anderson Preparatory Academy, Pay Less Super Market, an Anderson Fire Department station, restaurants and businesses in the immediate vicinity.

The name of the officer involved in the shooting has not been released.

As is departmental policy, the officer was placed on administrative leave following the shooting, according to officials.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings, who was at the scene, said everything he saw and heard from witnesses indicated the officer did the right thing.

Cummings said he will be requesting an investigation by the Indiana State Police into the police action shooting.

"It's not a good policy for the Anderson Police Department to be investigating the shooting," he said. "I do think it was a positive police action."

