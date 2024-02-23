Anderson man dies before sentencing in Delaware County

Feb. 23—Deputy Prosecutor Steve Sneed said Thursday a man awaiting sentencing in Delaware County in a case stemming from a July 2020 crash in Salem Township has died.

The defendant in the case, 38-year-old Colin William Estes, was found dead Monday in Anderson. The cause of his death apparently remains under investigation.

On Jan. 19, Estes pleaded guilty to causing death while driving with a controlled substance in his system, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison. As part of a plea agreement, Estes also admitted to being a habitual offender.

The conviction followed a July 2020 crash on Ind. 67 in Salem Township, east of Delaware County Road 800 West, that caused the death of 36-year-old Kevin Noble Jr. of Muncie.

According to Indiana State Police, a westbound Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Estes went left of center and struck an eastbound Ford cargo van driven by Noble. The Muncie man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Blood tests showed Estes had THC, a chemical commonly associated with marijuana, in his system at the time of the crash.

Estes was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday by Delaware Circuit Court 1 Judge Judi Calhoun. Under the terms of the plea bargain, he could have received up to 12 years in prison.

Sneed said on Thursday the abrupt end of the case was frustrating for Noble's family and friends.

"They wanted to finally see justice after this case has taken so long to get to a conclusion," the deputy prosecutor said.

Estes had twice previously been convicted of driving while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, in Madison County in 2006 and in Marion County in 2018.

