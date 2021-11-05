Anderson man faces four felony charges following police standoff

Nov. 5—ANDERSON — Four felony charges have been filed against Robert Baker following a standoff with Anderson police last Sunday.

Baker, 45, of Anderson, was charged Thursday with a Level 3 felony charge of criminal confinement; a Level 5 felony charge of intimidation; two Level 6 felony charges of strangulation and pointing a firearm; and a Class A misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.

Criminal Magistrate Jason Childers set bond at $20,000 cash.

The Sunday incident started as a dispute over the settings on a video game.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Anderson police were dispatched at 9:11 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of West 37th Street, that Baker was holding a gun to a woman's face while beating and choking her.

After police arrived at the scene three people exited the residence and Baker remained in the house until surrendering to police at 11:50 a.m.

A witness told police she could hear Baker and the woman arguing over a video game and she observed Baker with his hands on the woman and holding a handgun.

The woman said Baker got mad and accused her of changing the settings on the Cold War video game, according to the court documents.

She said Baker grabbed her around the neck and threw her onto a bed, grabbed a handgun, chambered a round and threatened to pistol whip her.

Baker told APD detectives he was playing the video game and then started seeing things.

He said he stepped on the woman's glasses and she started to yell at him. Baker told police he grabbed a toy gun.

Baker denied grabbing the woman by her neck and threating her with a gun.

Police found a handgun that matched the description of the gun provided by the woman. The gun was hidden underneath a kitchen sink with a round in the chamber.

He has pending criminal charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony, domestic battery, a Level 6 felony and a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief for a July incident involving the same woman.

The woman said Baker in July threatened to kill her with a knife and that she was both physically and verbally abused at the time.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.