Anderson man facing preliminary charge of child exploitation

Jan. 23—ANDERSON — The Madison County Prosecutor's office has been given an additional 72 hours to file charges against an Anderson man.

Roger Lee Roberts Jr., 41, 4300 block of Main Street, was arrested Friday on a preliminary felony charge of child exploitation.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by detective Lawrence Bendzen III with the Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force, Roberts was suspected of uploading videos of child exploitative material.

Roberts allegedly shared pornographic images with other internet users of children engaged in sexual activities.

"Oooh I have found really taboo videos," he told another user in an online message. "I will show you but I will tell you they are young. I have a couple of more but they a bit brutal..just fyi."

When interviewed by police, Roberts said it's something he has been dealing with for several years and indicated he was sexually abused as a child.

