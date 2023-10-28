Anderson man found guilty in 2021 murder of his wife

Oct. 27—ANDERSON — It took a Madison Circuit Court Division 4 jury about one hour to convict Roger Redding in the 2021 stabbing death of his wife.

In August a jury deadlocked 11-1 for a conviction, which prompted the state to take Redding, 56, to trial for a second time.

After the jury returned the verdict of guilty Friday on the murder charge, Redding entered a plea of guilty to being a habitual offender.

Judge David Happe set sentencing for Nov. 21. Redding faces a maximum prison sentence of 85 years.

The state's case in Madison Circuit Court Division 4 was presented by Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna and Deputy Prosecutor Matt Savage. Redding was represented by Jimmy McDole.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

During closing statements, Hanna said the killing of Marina Redding was a crime of passion by a jealous husband.

Unlike during the August trial, Redding testified in his own defense, denying he stabbed his wife when questioned by McDole.

During questioning by Savage, Redding testified that the couple would argue about his drug and alcohol use. Savage said Redding also accused his wife of cheating on him multiple times.

Redding said Marina Redding was angry because he accused her of cheating.

"Was that an ongoing thing?" Savage asked. Redding said, "Maybe."

On the night Marina Redding was stabbed to death, Redding said he was intoxicated and had been using cocaine.

He testified returning to the couple's home at 8 p.m. on the night of Nov. 10, 2021, and leaving, but said he couldn't remember where he went.

Savage said that in a text message, Marina Redding told her husband to stay away from her.

Redding testified he was at the house for less than five minutes on Nov. 11, 2021. He said he got some marijuana, took several items from Marina's purse and the two scuffled.

Marina Redding, 58, was found with six stab wounds to her chest at her residence in the 1400 block of Fletcher Street on Nov. 11, 2021.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Anderson police earlier that day were contacted by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department regarding a welfare check after Marina Redding's car was found at the scene of an accident. The car's engine was running at the time it was found.

Hamilton County deputies found Roger Redding hiding under a tree near the crash scene. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

The keys found in the car belonged to Marina Redding.

Anderson police did a welfare check, but found no one at the Fletcher Street address.

At 11:05 p.m. that night, officers were dispatched to the Fletcher Street address again. The owner of the apartment building where Marina Redding lived had been asked by a relative to check on her welfare. The apartment building owner discovered the body and called 911.

Officers reported finding Marina Redding lying face down on a bed and noticed blood under her body. They found a cellphone on the floor and a bloody knife with a bent blade.

A witness told police that on Nov. 11, Roger Redding appeared to be intoxicated and was talking about Marina cheating on him. The witness later said he could hear the two arguing, with Marina crying hysterically and trying to catch her breath.

When interviewed by police, Roger Redding first said he argued with his wife on Nov. 11 at the residence, but Redding later said they had argued by phone.

He also told police that he had not been at the residence for several days and had been staying with a friend around the time of Marina's death. But Redding's friend told investigators Redding had not stayed with him Nov. 10 or Nov. 11.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.