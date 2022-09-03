Anderson man found guilty in ex-Muncie resident's slaying

ANDERSON, Ind. — A Madison County jury on Friday found a 20-year-old Anderson man guilty of murder in the slaying of a former Muncie resident.

Demareyon Kemilis Robinson was charged in connection with the October 2020 shooting of Quincy M. Malone, 25, in a house on 21st Street on Anderson's west side,

The former Muncie man — who had resided in Anderson in recent years — was shot in the chest, and died the next day in an Indianapolis hospital.

Robinson was charged the month after the slaying, but was not arrested until March 2021.

In Indiana, a murder conviction carries up to 65 years in prison.

In July, another Madison County jury found a co-defendant, 19-year-old Kyrell D. Cole of Anderson, guilty of murder in Malone's death.

Investigators said the fatal shooting took place after Malone, Cole and Robinson had gathered to discuss trading firearms.

Cole is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 14. A sentencing hearing for Robinson has not yet been scheduled.

