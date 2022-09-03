Anderson man found guilty of murder in shooting

Sep. 3—ANDERSON — A Madison County jury has found Demareyon Robinson guilty of murder in the 2020 shooting death of Quincy Malone.

A Madison Circuit Court Division 4 jury deliberated for less than 90 minutes Friday before returning the verdict against Robinson, 20, of Anderson.

A co-defendant, Kyrell Cole, was found guilty of murder and is scheduled to be sentenced in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 on Sept. 14.

Robinson faces a possible maximum prison sentence of 65 years.

Judge David Happe has not set a sentencing date for Robinson.

Robinson decided not to testify during the trial.

In his closing statement to the jury, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna said the only eyewitness, Sierra Thompson, didn't remember what happened.

Thompson testified that Cole asked to see Malone's gun and Cole went to the front door of the house on West 21st Street and fired the gun outside.

Hanna said Thompson testified Robinson pointed a gun at Malone and while hiding under a blanket she heard a gunshot.

Hanna said in his statement to police, Robinson said he never fired a shot or had a gun.

Video from a surveillance camera, Hanna said, showed Robinson leaving Malone's residence and pointing a gun.

Hanna said when Robinson was arrested four months after Malone's death, he was worried about the evidence the Anderson Police Department had in the case.

Forty minutes into an interview with police, Robinson said he was shot in the back, according to Hanna.

"He didn't seek medical attention," he said. "That's what guilty people do."

Hanna said at least three guns were fired in the house on Sept. 29, with Malone discharging five rounds. Cole is believed to have fired three times.

"The only bullet that killed Quincy Malone came from the third gun," Hanna said.

Both the state and defense attorney said what took place was a robbery gone wrong.

Hanna said Malone posted a picture on social media of him flashing a large sum of money.

Defense attorney Bryan Williams said no one knows what happened in the house that day.

He said investigators had "tunnel vision" after Thompson identified who was involved after lying to police several times in the early stages of the investigation.

Williams said Robinson said someone wearing a mask opened the door to the house, saw Malone reach for a weapon and ran outside.

He said that statement has never changed and fleeing the scene is consistent with what an 18-year-old to do.

Williams noted the inconsistencies in Thompson's testimony, saying they didn't fit the evidence in the case.

"We want justice, not a rush to judgment," he said. "Robinson's version matches the evidence and contradicts Thompson."

Deputy prosecutor Matt Savage said Williams was pointing fingers at everyone in the case — except for his client.

He said Williams agreed that Cole was there with two other men, but Robinson just happened to be there at the time.

"All evidence reasonably leads back to Robinson's participation," Savage said.

Savage said the evidence indicates that Malone was shooting at Robinson after being shot in the chest and not at Cole.

