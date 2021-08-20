Anderson man found not guilty of attacking man

Aug. 20—MUNCIE — A three-day trial for an Anderson man accused of Level 3 felony aggravated battery ended with a not guilty verdict on Wednesday.

A jury deliberated for an hour and 20 minutes before finding John Edward Moore, 44, not guilty, said his defense attorney Angelus Kocoshis.

John Moore and Christopher Lee Moore, also of Anderson, were accused of viciously attacking a 47-year-old man and striking him with a hammer in 2017.

Christopher Moore accepted a guilty plea of Level 3 felony aggravated battery on September 25, 2020, according to Kocoshis.

The charges against the men stemmed from an attack that occurred in Delaware County where a man was hit in the head with a hammer, breaking his nose and shattering an eye socket, according to a probable cause.

The victim "ended up with a broken nose and a broken eye socket due to the hammer strike to the head," according to a probable cause affidavit. "He has been through several surgeries that have left him with metal plates in his head around his eye socket," it continued, noting the injuries may be permanent.

