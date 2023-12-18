Anderson man found not guilty on rape charges

Dec. 18—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been found not guilty by a Madison Circuit Court Division 4 jury on charges of rape.

Mark'Quan Darrell Lee, 25, was found not guilty on Friday in connection with an alleged attack on a local woman.

The jury found Lee not guilty on another charge of sexual battery and criminal confinement.

The jury did convict Lee on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. Judge David Happe set sentencing on the misdemeanor charge for Tuesday.

Lee was represented by defense attorney Bryan Williams and the state's case was presented by deputy prosecutors Kristin Kane and Kady Coulon.

Williams presented no evidence during the trial.

Lee was on parole from prison at the time of the alleged rape. Court records show Lee has a long criminal history including armed robbery, battery, assisting a criminal, drug charges and more.

The parole board will determine if there is a violation of Lee's parole as a result of the misdemeanor conviction.

