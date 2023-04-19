Anderson man gets 14 years for robbery

Apr. 19—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony charge of robbery.

Madison Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner-Sims sentenced Tony White, 41, 2400 block of West 19th Street, Monday to a 14-year prison sentence.

The state's case was presented by deputy prosecutor Alex Echeverria.

White was arrested in October 2022 after robbing an employee of WR Dunkin and Son Construction at knife point, according to a probably cause affidavit.

The victim told Anderson police she was inside the business when White entered and asked for the owner of the building.

White, who was wearing a black hoodie and black face mask, pushed two knives against her neck and told her to remove her clothing, the affidavit states.

White noticed the woman's purse on the floor, dropped the knives, grabbed the purse and fled from the scene, according to police.

Video security footage showed White enter the building, then exit and run toward a camper on an adjacent property.

After initially denying any involvement in the robbery, White admitted he robbed the office of the business. White denied telling the woman to remove her clothing and that the knives never touched her neck.

Officers found the knives and observed red marks on the side of the woman's neck.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.