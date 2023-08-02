Anderson man gets 30 years for attempted murder

Aug. 2—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison on a charge of attempted murder.

Bernard Stidhum, 23, 1500 block of West Fourth Street, entered a plea of guilty but mentally ill to the Nov. 2, 2022, shooting of Aundre Nell Qua Maine Diamond, 28. Stidhum's plea was part of an agreement reached with Deputy Prosecutor Kady Coulon.

The plea agreement called for a capped executed sentence of 30 years, which was imposed Tuesday by Madison Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe. In an executed sentence, the person cannot be released from prison until the full term is served.

Stidhum was also ordered by Judge Happe to pay $153,000 in restitution.

According to a probable cause affidavit, video surveillance footage from a convenience store at the intersection of Madison and Nichol avenues showed Diamond walking into the store. Stidhum, wearing a red hoodie and red sweatpants, then entered the store, pulled out a semi-automatic weapon and shot Diamond several times.

Stidhum is seen on the video footage exiting the store and leaving in a black Buick Enclave, a vehicle known to police from previous encounters with Stidhum.

Police obtained a search warrant for Stidhum's residence and found the red hoodie and sweatpants, 9-millimeter ammunition and a 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun in the vehicle.

During an interview with police, Stidhum said he had an argument with a female who told him she would send "her guys to kill him."

Stidhum told authorities that, although he didn't know Diamond by name, he saw him on Madison Avenue and recognized him as the person being sent to kill him.

During a police interview, Stidhum confessed to the shooting, adding that Diamond didn't have a weapon in his possession at the time of the shooting.

Stidhum told police that he routinely kept the 9-millimeter handgun on his lap while driving.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.