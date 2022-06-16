Anderson man gets 6 years for child molestation

Jun. 16—ANDERSON — An Anderson man was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison for child molestation.

A jury convicted Michael S. Beeman, 23, Anderson, of the felony molesting charge in May. Throughout the trial, he maintained he was falsely accused and that the incident never happened.

At sentencing, Madison Circuit Court Judge Angela Warner Sims asked Beeman what he wanted to serve. He said house arrest or work release.

Deputy Prosecutor Justine Szosak responded by asking for an eight-year prison sentence, noting that Beeman had threatened to kill the girl, her mother, family and friends if she told anyone what happened.

The victim and her mother testified at the sentencing; both said they trusted Beeman like family.

Judge Sims found that Beeman violated a position of trust with the victim and her family, which justified the six-year sentence plus two years' probation.

At the trial, the girl testified that Beeman had performed a sexual act on her when she was 8, sometime between 2017 and 2018. The Herald Bulletin does not identify victims of sexual assault.

In testimony Wednesday, her mother said, "He (Beeman) took my sweet, innocent daughter and turned her into an angry young person."

Defense attorney Marcus Henderson cited Beeman's completion of community service, avoidance of contact with the victim and the mother, and plans to stay with a family friend as reasons for a lesser sentence.

"He (Beeman) has a desire to still contribute to society," Henderson said.

Beeman plans to appeal his conviction.

In Circuit Court Division 1, Beeman has additional pending felony charges of child exploitation, child solicitation and dissemination of material harmful to minors. Those charges are related to the same victim in this case and an older girl who told authorities she was communicating with Beeman. That case is set for trial Oct. 26.

On the older girl's cellphone, investigators found nude photographs of the two girls that had been sent to Beeman, according to court records.