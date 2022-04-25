Anderson man listed in stable condition after Thursday shooting

Apr. 25—ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating a Thursday shooting that left a 29-year-old man in stable condition.

Police were dispatched to the area near the intersection of 14th and Nelle streets at 7:19 p.m., found the man and transported him to a local hospital initially listed in critical condition.

According to a Monday press release the shooting victim is Jerome Haynes Jr.

He was transported to an Indianapolis hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Police canvassed the area for information and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Travis Thompson at 765-648-6723.

