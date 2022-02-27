Anderson man placed on probation in child abuse case

Feb. 27—PINEVILLE, Mo. — An Anderson man accused of assaulting a boy and a woman who tried to rouse him when they found him passed out in a field has received a plea deal placing him on probation.

Arnold J. Labreck Jr., 34, pleaded guilty Wednesday in McDonald County Circuit Court to counts of third-degree assault and resisting arrest stemming from two separate incidents.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charges in a deal dismissing a felony count of child abuse filed with the assault count following an incident June 18, 2020, at a property on Route F in McDonald County.

A probable-cause affidavit alleged that Labreck hit Kassie Garcia when she and her 14-year-old son found him passed out from drinking rum, and she shook his arm to wake him up. The boy then tackled Labreck and held him down on the ground until he calmed down. But when he let go, Labreck purportedly hit the boy in the chest, leaving a bruise.

The resisting arrest count pertains to a separate arrest in 2021.

Associate Judge John LePage accepted the plea deal and assessed Labreck four years on each conviction with execution of the sentences suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.