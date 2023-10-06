Anderson man pleads guilty to child molesting

Oct. 6—ANDERSON — A 37-year-old Anderson man has entered a plea of guilty to the highest level felony charge for child molesting.

Matthew Wallace, 700 block of West 2nd Street, was arrested in September, 2022 on a Level 1 count for sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl.

A Level 1 felony carries a possible 20- to 40-year prison sentence if Wallace is convicted.

Deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp said Wallace's plea Friday was through a plea agreement.

Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley set sentencing for Oct. 27.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Dustin Dixon, a deputy with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department, was contacted by the girl's mother about images found on a digital tablet.

The court document states that as a result of the forensic download, sexual grooming conversations were observed between Wallace and the girl.

During a forensic interview at Cherish Center in Noblesville, the girl said she had sexual relations with Wallace in the basement of an Anderson church the two attended.

Wallace was interviewed and admitted to the sexual activity taking place. Wallace said he believed the girl was 14-years-old and not aware that she was actually 13-years-old.

The age of consent in Indiana is 16.

The Fishers Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children investigated the images found on the digital tablet and two cellular devices found at Wallace's residence when a search warrant was served.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.