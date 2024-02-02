Anderson man pleads guilty to child molesting

Feb. 2—ANDERSON — An Anderson man is facing up to a 12-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to a charge of child molesting.

Ashton Vollenhals, 37, 1600 block of West Tenth Street, entered the plea of guilty Friday in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 through a plea agreement.

Vollenhals entered the plea to a level 4 felony charge, which was a lesser included offense to the original charge of child molesting as a level 1 felony.

Judge Mark Dudley set sentencing for March 1. The state is being represented by deputy prosecutor Matt Savage.

Dudley said under the terms of the plea agreement he will determine the sentence, which could range from 2-to-12 years.

Dudley said the level 1 felony carried a possible sentence of 20 to 40 years.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Vollenhals allegedly had sexual relations with a girl under the age of 5 in January 2021 in Alexandria.

During a Kids Talk interview the girl said Vollenhals said he had a surprise for her and told her not to say anything about it.

The girl said the sexual interaction happened more than once.

