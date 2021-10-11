Anderson man pleads guilty to four felony counts involving child solicitation

Oct. 11—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has accepted a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to four felony charges of having sex with a 14-year-old boy.

Jay Robert Layton, 35, Anderson, entered the guilty pleas on Oct. 1 in Madison Circuit Court Division 6. He pleaded guilty to Level 4 felony charges of child solicitation and sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony charge of child exploitation and a Level 6 felony charge of dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

Police learned of Layton's interaction with the teenager after a forensic interview was conducted with the boy, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Fishers Police Detective Robert Murray.

The teen told Layton he was 15 years old, "almost 16," in the chat function of an app the two were using to communicate. The two exchanged nude photos of each other, according to the affidavit, and Layton then gave the teenager his phone number and a map location of his house.

Layton made arrangements to meet the teen and sent him a photo of a white Volkswagen that he was driving to their meeting location, according to the affidavit.

About two hours later, the 14-year-old sent a message that said he loved driving the car.

Police said they then discovered direct text messages between Layton and the teen, in which Layton told the teen his name and requested nude photos of him.

Murray said one of the text messages between Layton and the teen described a sexual encounter between the two that took place at Layton's home.

Layton thanked the 14-year-old for the experience and then sent him a friend request on Facebook, according to the affidavit.

Judge Mark Dudley set sentencing for Nov. 5.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.