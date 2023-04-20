Anderson man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

Apr. 20—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has entered guilty pleas on seven counts of possession of child pornography.

Derick Mathew Holman, 24, 1900 block of Woodbine Drive, entered the pleas of guilty Wednesday in Madison Circuit Court Division 3.

Judge Andrew Hopper set sentencing for May 18. The state's case was presented by deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp. Homan entered into a plea agreement on the charges.

Holman was arrested last December after a 17-month investigation by ISP Detective Anthony Klettheimer.

Holman is charged with two Level 5 felonies for possession of child pornography with aggravating factors and five Level 6 felony counts of possession of child pornography.

The probable cause affidavit states that on June 9, 2021, the State Police received information from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's cyber tipline that 14 digital files were uploaded on Holman's electronic devices.

A search warrant was obtained June 14, 2021, and several electronic devices were seized from his home and sent to the ISP crime lab for examination.

Klettheimer received the lab report Sept. 23, 2022. The examination found three videos and seven images depicting sexual activity of prepubescent girls.

