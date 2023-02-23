Anderson man pleads guilty to sexual misconduct felonies

Feb. 23—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has entered guilty pleas to three felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Zackary A. Jones, 26, 4800 block of West Lincoln Road, entered the pleas Wednesday in Madison County Circuit Court Division 3.

Judge Andrew Hopper set sentencing for March 22.

Deputy Prosecutor Dan Kopp said the plea agreement caps Jones' prison time at six years.

Anderson police arrested Jones in December 2021 after a girl, then 15, said during a Kids Talk forensic interview that she was fondled and performed sex acts on him.

The incidents reportedly took place from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, 2021.

In the probable cause affidavit, the girl said she participated because she was afraid if she said no, Jones would do it anyway.

The girl said Jones talked to her about marriage and wanted to pull a prank on her parents on her 16th birthday by proposing to her.

She said during the interview she "really didn't feel anything other than being scared".

At the time of his arrest, Jones refused to be interviewed by police and asked for an attorney.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.