Anderson man pleads guilty in violent deaths of his mother and grandmother

An Anderson man pled guilty but mentally ill Wednesday in Anderson County General Sessions Court for the 2018 killings of his mother and grandmother.

Bradley Aldrich, 29, was sentenced to 40 years in prison by Circuit Court Judge Lawton McIntosh.

Aldrich pled guilty but mentally ill to two counts of murder.

Judith Calvert, 79, and Theresa Wright, 50, were beaten, stabbed, strangled and shot, according to arrest warrants from 2018.

Aldrich, who is Wright's son and Calvert's grandson, lived in a tent behind the women's home on Overbrook Street.

According to witnesses, Aldrich was using drugs at the time of the incident and spoke of two devils living inside him, according to a statement Thursday from 10th Circuit Solicitor David Wagner.

Wagner blamed the killings on drug use.

"I hope that drug users in Anderson County will see the lessons in this tragic matter and change their behavior before it is too late for them, and they too wind up hurting or killing someone they love," he said in the statement.

Aldrich also pled guilty but mentally ill Wednesday to attempted murder in a shooting of another man, Shane Massey, near the time of the other deaths. There were additional weapons offenses as part of Aldrich's plea.

Sarah Sheridan is the community reporter in Anderson. She'd appreciate your help telling important stories; reach her at ssheridan@gannett.com or on twitter @saralinasher.

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: Anderson man pleads guilty to killing mother, grandmother