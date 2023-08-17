Anderson man returned to Madison County on a murder charge

Aug. 17—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been returned to Madison County from Mississippi on a murder charge.

The U.S. Marshals office located Demarcus S. Davis, 30, 1700 block of Woodbine Drive, last month in Mississippi.

Davis was returned to Madison County Wednesday on charges of murder, serious violent felon in possession of a handgun and robbery.

On July 16, following a traffic stop, Muncie police took Roger Rodriguez Jr., 38, into custody on unrelated warrants in connection with the June 27 shooting death of Timothy Kates.

Rodriguez has been charged with two counts of murder and armed robbery.

The probable cause filed by APD officer Travis Thompson stated that the shooting incident happened at a residence in Anderson where Rodriquez was living.

The autopsy determined that there were 12 holes in Kates' body with seven being entrance wounds.

A witness told police that he was at the West 13th Street residence with Rodriquez, Kates and a third male later identified as Davis.

The witness said he observed Kates enter the house and then heard several gunshots. He saw one person leave the residence and then the witness left.

Video obtained by investigators shows Davis walking out of the residence, placing a gun in his back pocket and money in his front pants pocket.

Shortly after, Rodriquez is observed taking money off a table on the front porch, going through Kates' vehicle, wiping off the door handle and leaving.

Kates was found dead inside a residence in the 1000 block of West 13th Street in Anderson after police responded to a report of a deceased male in at that location.

