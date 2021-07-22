Anderson man said he went to mow yard, police say he stabbed two people

Jul. 22—ANDERSON — An Anderson man, "covered in blood," told police he was at a home in the 500 block of Broadway Street to mow a lawn. Two people with knife wounds, however, had a different version of events.

Roger Lucas Jackson, 40, is charged with Level 5 felony battery by means of a deadly weapon and Level 6 felony strangulation.

Anderson police were dispatched to the residence for a stabbing at 7:09 p.m. on July 16, according to an affidavit of probable cause by APD Officer Mason Hoke.

Hoke said dispatch reported the suspect was Jackson and he was wearing a gray sweatshirt and khaki shorts. Jackson was sitting on the front porch and covered in blood, according to the affidavit.

"Another male subject was yelling, 'that is the guy who stabbed my brother,'" Hoke said in the affidavit.

Jackson was handcuffed, "lifted" off of the ground, then taken to a patrol car and searched, according to the affidavit. Hoke said there was an active arrest warrant for Jackson who was put in the backseat of a police car because it was raining.

"He told me that he came to his house to mow the yard and that he did not do anything," Hoke said in the affidavit.

Hoke said he saw Jackson dozing off in the police car, so he asked if Jackson was under the influence of any drugs and Jackson said no. Another officer administered Narcan to Jackson while they waited for medics to arrive and Jackson was taken to St. Vincent Hospital, according to the affidavit.

Police spoke with four people who were at the home when the stabbing took place, including two who had knife wounds.

Thomas Welker told police Jackson was hanging out at the house when he said he "needs to kill Timothy and attacked him," according to the affidavit. Welker said Jackson was choking Timothy Welker, and Thomas Welker was cut when he tried to separate the two men.

Timothy Welker told police Jackson stabbed him multiple times. He said Jackson looked like he was going to attack a woman at the home and when he told Jackson to calm down, Jackson "went after him," according to the affidavit.

Timothy Welker was transported to Community Hospital for his injuries.

The other two witnesses told police similar stories to the ones Thomas and Timothy Welker shared.

When interviewed at the hospital, Jackson said he was at the home to mow and was "sucker punched by Timothy in the face," according to the affidavit. "He did not hit anybody and did not have a knife."

