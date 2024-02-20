Anderson man sentenced to 105 years in prison for child molesting

Feb. 20—ANDERSON — Judge David Happe on Tuesday sentenced William E. Ross, 67, to a prison sentence of 105 years finding Ross to be a credit-restricted felon and a sexually violent predator. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

A Madison Circuit Court Division 4 jury returned guilty verdicts against Ross in January on several child molesting charges.

The state's case was presented by Andrew Hanna, chief deputy prosecutor, and Dan Kopp, deputy prosecutor.

Ross was arrested by Anderson police in June 2022 following an investigation initiated by an anonymous source that he was having sex with an 11-year-old girl.

During an interview with the girl, APD officer Matthew Kopp was told that she had sex with Ross several times.

The girl said she always knew when Ross wanted to have sex with her because he was overly nice or telling her he wanted to give her a treat.

She said Ross told her he wanted to teach her about intercourse.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.