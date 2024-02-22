Anderson man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for bank robbery

Feb. 22—ANDERSON — Anderson resident Raymond Johnson, 35, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to bank robbery and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to court documents, on Sept. 23, 2021, around 4:20 p.m., Johnson entered a First Merchants Bank, armed with a handgun. Johnson immediately brandished his firearm, jumped onto the teller counter, ordered employees to the ground, and demanded money. Johnson also fired one shot into the teller cabinet.

In total, Johnson left with $13,585 in cash.

Johnson was arrested following a traffic stop Sept. 24, 2021, at 14th and Jackson streets. Johnson was driving a gold Monte Carlo that matched the description of the getaway vehicle from the robbery, according to Anderson police.

Police found approximately $650 in small bills inside Johnson's car at the time of his arrest. He told police the money was from illegal gambling at work release and other locations.

"This violent criminal didn't just rob a bank of customer deposits, he robbed everyone inside the bank of their sense security and peace," Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said in a press release. "Gun crimes have a negative impact on our entire community, and the sentence imposed today demonstrates that this conduct simply will not be tolerated. The people of Anderson are safer with this defendant off of our streets, thanks to the hard work of the FBI, the Anderson Police Department and our federal prosecutors."

The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Matthew P. Brookman. Judge Brookman also ordered Johnson to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years following his release from federal prison and pay back the $13,585 in full.

