Anderson man sentenced 20 years for dealing methamphetamine

Jun. 15—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been sentenced to serve a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to charges of dealing in methamphetamine.

Madison Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe sentenced Robert Ryle, 44, 400 block of East 35th Street, Tuesday to the executed sentence of 20 years with the Indiana Department of Correction.

Ryle's prison sentence was capped at 20 years in exchange for his pleading guilty to five felony counts.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the Madison County Drug Task Force conducted an investigation in February 2021 regarding Ryle distributing large amounts of methamphetamines.

The Drug Task Force conducted five controlled drug buys with Ryle and confidential informants in the amount of $5,650 in February, June and September 2021.

Ryle supplied 333.2 grams of methamphetamine through the controlled drug purchased by the Drug Task Force.

He entered pleas of guilty in 2012 to two felony counts of dealing in a controlled substance and was sentenced to 12 years with six years executed at the Indiana Department of Correction.

Ryle pled guilty in 2016 to a charge of possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 30 months at the Department of Correction.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.