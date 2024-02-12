Anderson man sentenced to 26 years

Feb. 12—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison on charges of criminal recklessness and being a habitual offender.

Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley sentenced Lazarus White II, 41, 1300 block of Morningside Drive, Friday to a prison sentence of 10 years on charges of criminal recklessness, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious felon and pointing a firearm.

Dudley also sentenced White to 16 years on the habitual offender conviction. The state's case was presented by deputy prosecutor Tyler Piraino.

White plead guilty to the criminal charges on Jan. 16 and was found guilty on the habitual offender charge during a bench trial on Jan. 19.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson Police Department officer Joseph Thanas on a report of a man at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. pointing a gun at passing vehicles.

Thanas witnessed White fire one round in the air, White reportedly pointed the gun at Thanas. The officer told White to drop the gun and to get on the ground.

A witness told police that he saw White fire the gun once at a vehicle and twice in the air before police arrived.

Another witness told police that White fired a round into his house.

White told investigators he had been smoking crack and believed people were trying to get him.

