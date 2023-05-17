Anderson man sentenced to 3 years in prison

May 17—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to seven counts of possession of child pornography.

Derick Mathew Holman, 24, 1900 block of Woodbine Drive, was sentenced Wednesday by Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper to three years with two to be served and one year on probation.

Judge Hopper also ordered Holman to register as a sex offender for life. The state's case was presented by deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp.

Holman was arrested last December after a 17-month investigation by ISP Detective Anthony Klettheimer.

Holman was convicted on two Level 5 felonies for possession of child pornography with aggravating factors and five Level 6 felony counts of possession of child pornography.

The probable cause affidavit states that on June 9, 2021, the State Police received information from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's cyber tipline that 14 digital files were uploaded on Holman's electronic devices.

A search warrant was obtained June 14, 2021, and several electronic devices were seized from his home and sent to the ISP crime lab for examination.

Klettheimer received the lab report Sept. 23, 2022. The examination found three videos and seven images in which nude prepubescent girls engaged in sexual activities.

