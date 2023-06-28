Anderson man sentenced to 34 years for child exploitation and voyeurism

Jun. 28—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been sentenced to 34 years in prison after pleading guilty to 19 counts of child exploitation and voyeurism.

Marcus Wayne Deweese Sr., 43, 2500 block of East Seventh St., was sentenced Wednesday by Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper to a total sentence of 34 years

According to deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp said Deweese will serve 20 years and the remaining 14 years on probation. He was ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

Deweese was charged with five counts of felony child exploitation, a felony charge of possession of child pornography and 13 counts of felony voyeurism.

Court documents identified 13 alleged victims from June 2019 through November 2021.

During his initial court appearance in March, Deweese told Magistrate Kevin Eads he was not working and had no telephone or email account.

"If I get out of jail, I can go back to work," said Deweese, noting that he had been working recently at a hardware store in Hamilton County.

A probable cause affidavit filed by Detective Keith Weesner of the Fishers Police Department indicates the investigation started in January 2022 after information was provided by Google to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

After a search warrant was issued, investigators found more than 400 images on Deweese's Google account that included images of girls from the ages of 9 to 16.

Police determined that Deweese had used a camera hidden inside a women's restroom at his place of employment. Reportedly, he admitted placing the camera in the restroom in 2016 and would start recording when he saw someone enter it.

Investigators determined Deweese recorded women in different stages of undress 140 times. Weesner also discovered that Deweese had hidden cameras inside an Anderson residence and recorded videos of sexual encounters.

Deweese also made video recordings through windows of several homes of young girls dressing or undressing. Police believe these instances took place from 2016 to 2021.

Following his arrest, a search warrant was served on a residence in the 2500 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson, where investigators found hidden cameras in a bathroom and a bedroom.

Deweese also admitted, police said, to storing the voyeuristic videos in a separate Gmail account. After that account was shut down for suspicious activity in 2022, Deweese stored the material in a second account.

