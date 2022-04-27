Anderson man sentenced to 43 years for child molesting

Apr. 27—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been sentenced to 43 years in prison following his conviction in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 on a felony charge of child molesting.

A Madison Circuit Court Division 3 jury found Jason M. Weaver, 39, 1300 block of Pearl Street, guilty on one count of child molesting for having sexual contact with a girl between the ages of 8 and 12. The Level 1 felony is the most serious kind.

Judge Andrew Hopper sentenced Weaver on Wednesday to an executed sentence of 43 years to be served at the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Weaver's facial expression didn't change when the sentence was pronounced and he indicated he wants to file an appeal.

Judge Hopper said Weaver shattered his role of trust and took away the innocence of the girl for the rest of her life.

"She will carry that for the rest of her life," Hopper said. "You violated her in the worst way."

Prior to sentencing Weaver said he didn't want to spend the rest of his life in prison but made no other statement to the court.

Deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp said Weaver repeatedly molested the girl and has shown no remorse.

"He maintained his innocence at the trial," he said.

Kopp said since the incidents took place the girl has been hospitalized four times and was in long term care for 13 months.

Defense attorney Cody Cogswell asked the court to include in the sentence time for a transition back to civilian life after serving a prison sentence.

"I'm asking for a little bit of mercy," he said.

During the trial, the now-17-year-old girl fought back tears, answered in a soft voice and at times seemed hesitant to testify about what took place.

While being questioned by Kopp, the girl said Weaver starting performing sexual acts when she was 8.

The girl said Weaver threatened her and warned her not to tell anyone. She testified she told at least two people before the police investigation started in 2019.

During questioning by defense attorney Cody Cogswell, Weaver said he was never alone with the girl during the time the incidents took place.

He also testified that he never took the girl to a friend's house.

When Cogswell asked Weaver if he ever had the opportunity to touch the girl, Weaver said, "No."

In response to questioning by Kopp about the girl's testimony, Weaver said that the allegations were all made up.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.