Anderson man sentenced to federal prison

Aug. 18—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been sentenced to 10 years in a federal prison on a drug charge.

Robert Solomon, 38, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on Aug. 16, 2021, Madison County Drug Task Force served a federal search warrant at Solomon's home in Anderson following a years-long investigation into his drug trafficking activities.

Investigators found and seized 97 grams of methamphetamine inside a purple Crown Royal bag on the kitchen counter, 85 grams of crack cocaine, two digital scales, two vacuum sealers with bags and two .22 caliber handguns.

Shortly thereafter, Solomon was stopped by an Anderson police officer for a traffic violation, and a police dog detected the odor of controlled substances in the vehicle.

Officers searched Solomon's Lexus and seized $41,369 in cash hidden inside a cereal box.

During a recorded interview with investigators, Solomon admitted that he had been trafficking drugs for at least a year, including methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine. Solomon also told police that he worked with a man from Mexico who supplied the drugs that Solomon then distributed in the Anderson area.

"We know that a majority of the meth plaguing our streets ultimately comes from international cartels operating across the southern border," said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

"Cutting off suppliers who are responsible for selling and transporting drugs from transnational criminal organizations is a priority of federal law enforcement."

The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson, who ordered that Solomon be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years following his release from federal prison.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.