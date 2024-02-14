Anderson man sentenced to five years

Feb. 14—ANDERSON — After pleading guilty, an Anderson man has been sentenced to five years on three felony counts for attempting to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Tyler Paul Wright, 38, 1200 block of West Eighth Street, was sentenced Wednesday by Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper to five years on charges of child solicitation, sexual battery and performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor.

He was sentenced to three years at the Indiana Department of Corrections and two on probation. Judge Hopper also ordered Wright to register as a sex offender for 10 years. The state's case was handled by deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp.

