Anderson man sentenced to six years in child exploitation case

Mar. 31—ANDERSON — An Anderson man was sentenced to six years in prison on a charge of child exploitation.

Steven J. McElyea, 42, 1800 block of Lake Shore Drive, was sentenced Friday by Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley to a total of six years with three to be served.

Through a plea agreement, McElyea entered guilty pleas to charges of child exploitation and four counts of possession of child pornography.

Deputy prosecutor Matt Savage said the sentences were ordered to be served concurrently.

McElyea was arrested in 2021 following an investigation by the Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force.

A probable cause affidavit said in July 2020, MediaLab/Kik submitted a report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The report stated multiple images of child pornography were uploaded to the link.

McElyea said in an interview that he traded child pornography images with David Carroll, another Anderson resident. He said he would send images in exchange for narcotics.

Carroll was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography on Friday.

